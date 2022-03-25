John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer won’t feature for Tipperary this year due to injury

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is set to miss all of Tipperary’s 2022 campaign.

The Killenaule man has not featured in Colm Bonnar’s squad this year, following a knee injury he picked up last year.

Colm Bonnar told Tipp FM in January that Bubbles had tried his knee out with Tipp in a challenge match at the start of the year but found the issue was worse than they had originally thought.

The Tipperary manager confirmed the news that O’Dwyer won’t be available for the championship.

Speaking to the Nenagh Guardian, he said: “I had a good chat with him, he just wasn’t 100% physically and the injury left him too much of a gap to reach in time for championship.”