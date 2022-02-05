All-Ireland final day arrives for Mullinahone Ladies Football team

It’s All-Ireland final day for the Mullinahone Ladies Football team.

They travel to Baltinglass this afternoon to play Dublin side St. Jude’s in the All-Ireland junior ladies football final.

Mullianhone’s team includes three Tipperary panelists in Lorraine and Aoibhe O’Shea and Nicole Shelly along with reigning camogie player of the year, Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule.

Mullinahone manager Paul Kelly is hoping their experience will be an advantage today:

“We’re not short of experience, in terms of big day experience.

“Hopefully that will spread through the team and other players will feed off that experience and that nerves won’t be in abundance.

“Hopefully the girls can perform to the best of their ability too.”

Throw-in in Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow is at 1.30pm today.

Mullinahone (v St Judes): A Browning; E Horan, G Horan, A O’Brien; E Cody, M Walsh (capt.), J Brett; N Shelly, A O’Shea; C Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea; C Gunn, D Gaule, C Egan.

St Judes (v Mullinahone): A McAuliffe; L Doherty, E Browne, C Gannon; C Devlin, A Walsh, N Murphy; H Hegarty, A Keyes (capt.); A Rockett, N Kerr, C Nicoletti; L Morris, E Young, H Begley.