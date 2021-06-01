Injury blow for Tipp camogie side as Quirke suffers serious knee injury

The Tipperary senior camogie side have been dealt a severe injury blow.

Clonoulty/Rossmore’s Clodagh Quirke, who started both League games so far at corner back, has sustained a serious cruciate knee injury and will require surgery.

The injury was picked up in Tipp’s win over Waterford in Clonmel last Sunday week.

Clodagh has been a regular in the Tipperary senior panel since her debut in 2011, and also captained the side in recent years.

Tipperary take on Offaly in the League quarter-finals this Sunday in Callan at 2.30pm.