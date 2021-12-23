Increase in number of greyhounds rehomed in 2021

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT) say they have assisted in the rehoming of more than 2000 retired greyhounds in 2021, a new yearly record for the charity organisation.

Established by Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ) / Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) in 1997, the IRGT is funded through owners’ prizemoney deductions, matched donations by GRI and private donations in its work to rehome greyhounds after retirement and promote them as domestic pets.