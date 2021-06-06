Impressive Tipp display sees Premier women into League Camogie semi-finals

Tipperary’s senior camogie side have made their way into the National League semi-finals with an impressive victory over Offaly.

Cáit Devane and Grace O’Brien goals in the first half helped Tipp into a commanding 2-8 to 0-7 lead at half time.

Despite a sending off for Roisin Howard for two yellow cards, Tipp continued to perform strongly and another Devane goal from a penalty and a second for Grace O’Brien helped them on their way to a 4-17 to 0-13 win.

Tipperary have been drawn to face All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny in the semi-finals of the National Camogie League next Sunday at 1pm, in the first game of a double header at Nowlan Park.

Cork will take on Galway in the other semi-final in Kilkenny that day, throwing in at 5pm.

SCORERS FOR TIPPERARY: C Devane 2-5(0-3fs, 1-0 pen); G O’Brien 2-4; E McGrath 0-3; R Howard, E Fryday, M Campion, N Walsh, J Kelly 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR OFFALY: G Egan 0-6(4fs, 2 45s); A Brennan, M Teehan 0-2 each; K Kenny, M Morkan 0-1 each

TIPPERARY: Á Slattery, J Bourke, M Ryan, E Loughman, A McGrath, M Eviston, S Fryday, E Fryday, R Howard, E McGrath, N Walsh, N Treacy, G O’Brien, C Devane, C McIntyre

Subs: M Campion for Treacy (ht), C McCarthy for E Fryday (40), J Kelly for McIntyre (45), L O’Dwyer for Ryan (56), S Delaney for Eviston (58), C Hennessy for E McGrath (59), L Loughnane for Loughman (60+1)

OFFALY: M Jennings, S Walsh, L Keena, S Shanahan, A Byrne, A Brennan, M Morkan, R Egan, O Kirwan, E Mulrooney, K Kenny, G Dolan, S Harding, G Egan, M Teehan

Subs: S Flannery for Mulrooney (44), C Cleary for Harding (46)

REFEREE: J Heffernan (Wexford)