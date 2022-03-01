Tipp racing fans looking forward to Cheltenham return

It looks like Killenaule will be travelling en-masse to Cheltenham later this month.

Local hero Rachael Blackmore took the festival by storm last year with six wins earning her the leading rider award.

However the Covid pandemic meant her family and friends couldn’t be there to see her make history.

This years festival runs from March 15th to 18th and it looks like there will be a lot of support for Rachael.

“Well my sister asked me for tickets for Thursday and Friday and I said yeah no problem – how many do you need? She said I need ten for each day so she’s definitely coming over with a battalion of people.

“And my mum and dad will hopefully get over for a day as well.”