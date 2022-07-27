Tipp interest in Galway Plate

It’s day 3 of the Galway Festival and once again there are a number of Tipperary trainers and jockeys in action.

The Galway Plate – worth €270,000 is the feature this evening.

Fethard’s David Kelly saddles Misty’s Gift in the opener at Ballybrit which is off 5.10pm

Denis Hogan sends Bal De Rio from his Cloughjordan yard in the handicap hurdle at 5.40 – he will also have Wild Hunt in that one while Killenaule’s Rachel Blackmore partners Low Lie The Fields for Henry de Bromhead.

Blackmore is also out in the EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle where she will be on Tullypole Annie

The feature race today is the Galway Plat at 6.40 where Willie Mullins is gunning for back-to-back wins – he trains the favourite El Barra. Cloughjordan’s Harry Swan will partner the Joseph O’Brien trained A Wave of the Sea in this one while Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead team up with Gin on Lime.

Harry Swan is out again in the 7.15 on board Gordon Elliot’s The Last Mardi while Donnacha O’Brien saddles Porthos.

In the 7.50 Killenaule’s Andy Slattery has Smooth Tom with his son Andrew on board while Bansha trainer David Marnane sends out Inchiquin Star.

There’s a lot local interest in the final race of the day with Rachael Blackmore on board Berkshire Royal for Willie Mullins – Killenaule jockey Jake Coen partners La Hacienda – and Cahir’s Shane Crosse is on board Endlessly.

Denis Hogan saddles Desert Friend in this one.