A seven-race card gets underway at midday.

The opening race – the BetVictor Irish EBF Beginners Chase – has plenty of Tipp involvement.

Rachael Blackmore will be on board Gabbys Cross for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

There will also be a close eye on ‘Sean Hogan’, which was top prize in last month’s Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw.

Borris-Ileigh’s Maura Ryan is the new owner of the horse, trained by ‘Mouse’ Morris, with jockey Philip Enright to be clad in the blue-and-gold silks.