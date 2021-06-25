Strong Tipp interest in Irish Derby

Tipperary jockey’s Gavin Ryan and Ben Coen are gearing up for battle in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby tomorrow.

Killusty’s Coen is on Earlswood in the featured race for Johnny Murtagh.

Ryan from Killenaule meanwhile, will ride Fernando Vichi for his boss Donnacha O’Brien in the big race at the Curragh.

Gavin says Fernando Vichi is a horse who has always had lots of promise and he is very much looking forward to the ride.

“It took a while for the penny to drop with him this year but we put blinkers on him for his last start and he won impressively.”

“We always thought he was a nice horse last year – won his maiden well in Leopardstown – and we always had in the back of our heads that he was going to be a Derby horse.”

“He’ll have the blinkers on again this weekend – I think it just helps him focus that little bit better.”

“He’s a horse that seems to stay real well, he’s very laid back and a wicked straight forward horse to ride so very confident in his chances.”