There’s a seven-race card at Tipperary this afternoon.

The feature is The TipperaryRaces.ie Rated Novice Steeplechase with the Joseph O’Brien trained Solness likely to go off the favourite.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore is on board Percy Warner for the Henry de Bromhead yard while Gordon Elliot sends out Gallyhill.

The first race in Limerick Junction is off at 2.05.

There’s also a seven-race programme at Gowran Park, where the first goes to post just after 4.