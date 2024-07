It’s ladies day at Tipperary racecourse this evening.

The last day of three consecutive days of racing at the Tipperary track gets underway at 5.10pm.

The featured race of the day is the grade three Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at 6.15pm, with a over €41,000 set for the winner.

The Willie Mullins trained ‘Daddy Long Legs’ is the 4-to-5 favourite for that one.

The last of the seven races today at Tipperary racecourse goes to post at 8.30pm.