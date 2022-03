Powerstown Park is the venue for a seven race card in Clonmel this afternoon.

The action gets underway at 2.20pm with the feature race of the day, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Steeplechase.

‘Western Zara’ for Enniscorthy based trainer Paul Nolan is the 7/4 favourite for that one.

The final race of the afternoon goes to post at 5.20pm, that’s the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race.