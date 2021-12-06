Rachael Blackmore in running for BBC award

Tipperary’s Rachel Blackmore has been nominated for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

The Killenaule jockey had a record-breaking year winning the Aintree Grand National and becoming the first woman to claim the Cheltenham Festival Leading Jockey title with six winners.

She’s nominated alongside boxer Canelo Alvarez, NFL star Tom Brady, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson Herah and F1 driver Max Verstappen.

The award will be presented during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award show on Sunday.