Rachael Blackmore hoping to get A Plus Tard back on track

The Killenaule native partnered with A Plus Tard when they won this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

However, the Gold Cup Champion was pulled up in his seasonal reappearance in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

Rachael said there appears to be a reason for that disappointing run and A Plus Tard seems to be in great form at present.

“You’re just hoping something will pop up to explain a run like that, he’s a very talented horse and that wasn’t his true running at all.

“He seems well at home since, Davey Roche is the man who rides him out a lot and he’s happy with him so look, we’ll see closer to the time and Henry (De Bromhead) will make a decision.

“A few things cropped up after Haydock which would explain that run so we’re hoping to just draw a line under that now and hopefully we can get it back on track in Leopardstown.”