Rachael Blackmore will be hoping to continue a successful partnership today.

The Killenaule native teams up with Honeysuckle in today’s Grade One Hatton’s Grace Hurdle in Fairyhouse.

The undefeated mare has won 16 of 16 races, with Blackmore on board for each of those races.

The 1-to-2 favourite is looking to make history and win the hatton’s Grace Hurdle for a record breaking fourth time.

That race goes to post at 2.30pm.