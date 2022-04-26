Punchestown Festival opens with eight race card

Rachael Blackmore is back in action today on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

The Killenaule jockey is in the saddle for three races today, including two Grade Ones.

Rachael is on Envoi Allen in the Champion Chase at 5.25pm and saddles Bob Olinger in the Champion Novice Chase at 6.35pm.

Speaking to Dave Keena, Horse Racing Ireland’s CEO Suzanne Eade says Rachael is great for horse racing.

“Absolutely because she is bringing new people in to the industry all the time.

“It’s giving people confidence that this is a very inclusive sport and industry and people from all walks of life.

“She’s competing every day on equal terms and competing very effectively and doing rather nicely so it’s going to give a lot more people and younger people to come in to the industry and it’s really important that they have a role model like Rachael because everything about her is so personable.”