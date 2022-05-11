O’Brien continues build-up for Epsom Derby

Stone Age’s win in Sunday’s Leopardstown Derby Trial has seen him parachuted into favouritism for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next month, a race his trainer Aidan O’Brien looks set to dominate.

The Ballydoyle based trainer saddled winners on both sides of the Irish Sea and will wait before making a final decision as to how strong numerically his team is likely to be.

Mike Vince visited O’Brien’s yard near Rosegreen to get the record breaking trainers views on preparing his squad for another bid for the Blue Riband.

“They were horses that we always though could turn into trial horses. They ran in their trials and we were lucky that they ran big races in their trials.

“So I suppose that’s the reality of it and I suppose you’re always surprised when any horse wins really because there’s so much stuff for it to happen to win races but delighted really.”