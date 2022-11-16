Mares Steeplechase likely to be hotly contested at Clonmel Racecourse tomorrow

Clonmel Racecourse hosts its biggest event of the year tomorrow.

The Clonmel Oil Steeplechase is the feature of the day – it’s off at 2.53pm

However Marketing Manager at Powerstown Park Eugene Cooney says there lots more action.

“While the Clonmel Oil Chase is the main feature event it’s a fantastic supporting card.

“The TA Morris Mares Steeplechase looks like possibly being the race of the day. Elimay, Scarlet & Dove and Western Zara – they’re top class mares and that should be a fantastic renewal. The three of those met in Cheltenham where Elimay won and then they met again in Punchestown where Scarlet and Dove won that time. So these horses have met a few times already and there’s always been nothing much in it.

The first race is off at 12.42 tomorrow in Clonmel.