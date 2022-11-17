Local interest in Clonmel feature race

The Clonmel Oil Steeplechase is the feature at Powerstown Park today.

Previous winners include the likes of Douvan and War of Attrition.

Just four go to post but it’s a very select field for the €60,000 prize fund.

Marketing manager at Clonmel Racecourse Eugene Cooney says there’s local interest in the big one.

“Yes indeed, Pencilfulloflead is owned by Brian Acheson of Robcour ownership – a lot of people would know his mam Carrie Acheson.

“Pencilfulloflead is only making a comeback – he’s been off the scene for the last 12 months or so – so perhaps he will need this run. He’ll probably be the outsider of the four but it’s great to have him in the race and anything can happen.”

The first race is off at 12.42 this afternoon while the Clonmel Oil Steeplechase is off at 2.53.