Large crowds expected for Clonmel Racecourse feature next month

Details of this year’s Clonmel Oil Steeplechase have been released by Clonmel Racecourse.

Following two years of Covid restrictions, a big crowd is expected back at Powerstown Park for the big race on Thursday November 17th.

The feature race of the year at the Clonmel track has an impressive roll of honour with previous winners including War Of Attrition, Sizing Europe and Douvan.

Last year’s winner was the Joseph O’Brien trained Fakir D’Oudairies who went on to win Grade 1 races at Ascot and Aintree.

This year’s edition will be the 20th renewal under the sponsorship of Clonmel Oil.