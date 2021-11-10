Further honours for Rachael Blackmore

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will be honoured with the 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards next month.

The Killenaule jockey became the first woman to win the Leading Jockey award at the Cheltenham festival and then went on to become the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National aboard Minella Times, making headlines all over the world.

As she received the news of her award, Rachael reflected on a remarkable year of high achievement.

“It’s such an honour – you know when you look at the list of names I’m going to be included on its extremely special and it’s fantastic.

“It’s hard to comprehend it all still to be honest. This year I’ve won a Champion Hurdle and a Grand National and to be honest being association with Henry (de Bromhead) and the job that he does with his horses has made this year possible for me so I’m extremely grateful for that and for all the work that everyone does down in Knockeen to get the horses right for the day.

“Henry does his job to perfection and that allows me to achieve these things.”