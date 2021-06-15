Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore to ride at Royal Ascot

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore makes a rare foray into flat racing today as she is down to ride at Royal Ascot.

The Killenaule native will be on board the Emmet Mullins trained 7/1 shot Cape Gentleman for the Ascot Stakes over 2 miles 3 furlongs.

Blackmore was crowned top jockey at this years Cheltenham Festival before making history by becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on board Minella Times.

31 year old Rachael was also chosen by Tipp FM listeners as the winner of Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

A virtual civic reception by Tipperary County Council for Rachael which was due to be held this evening has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 24th due to her commitments at Ascot.