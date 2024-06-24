Fethard’s Amy Jo flying high

A Tipperary jockey is topping the standings in the Barney Curley apprentice series bursary.

After winning the first two races in the series, apprentice Amy Jo Hayes is in pole position with four more races in the series to go.

Amy Jo’s wins came in Roscommon last month on Jabbar for trainer Ger O’Leary and in Gowran Park on Monday June 3 when Pink Socks, trained by Tim Doyle, crossed the line in front.

The series continues on July 4 at Bellewstown’s July Festival, Naas on July 24, Down Royal on September 6 with the finale back in Bellewstown on October 2.