Exciting evening of racing planned for Clonmel

For the first time in three years, Powerstown Park hosts their Bulmers Summer BBQ Race Evening.

A seven race card gets underway at 5pm, with music and entertainment after the races,

Eugene Cooney is marketing manager at Powerstown Park, he’s expecting a great evening for the anticipated 2,000 to 2,500 people at the racecourse.

“We are delighted to be back and there’s huge interest, we have been getting phone calls since February and March about this evening.

“We are sold out of BBQ tickets, which is amazing but people can come and pay on the gate for normal admission.

“We are actually sold out of our all-inclusive BBQ tickets which I think is a first so it just shows how people are looking forward to this event.”