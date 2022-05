Templemore trainer John Patrick Ryan had long odds two winners at Clonmel last evening.

Gaelic Arc took the 5 o’clock at odds of 14/1 while 18/1 shot Father Jed was first home in the 7.55

There’s a seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first going to post at 4.55pm.

While at Leopardstown a seven-race card commences at 5.10pm.