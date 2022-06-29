Brace of meetings for Tipperary Racecourse

There’s a busy few days in store for Tipperary Racecourse with meetings both this evening and tomorrow evening at the Limerick Junction track.

Today it’s a flat card with the first off at 4.40.

The feature today is the listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes at 5.40.

Course manager Andrew Hogan says it looks to be a very good race.

“We’ve a number of very good horses that ran in Royal Ascot coming back to run in this.

“Locally David Marnane’s Lady Tilbury – a very good filly. Aidan O’Brien has The Antarctic – a horse that cost €750,000 as a yearling and looks a very impressive horse. Paddy Twomey locally has Treasure Trove so I don’t think this one is going to get out of Tipperary – it’ll be kept in the county.”