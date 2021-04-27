Blackmore still in the hunt for jockey’s title

Rachael Blackmore is looking to close the gap on Paul Townend today in the race for the jockeys’ championship.

The Killenaule native is four wins behind Townend, heading into the last week of the season.

Blackmore is booked for five rides today on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival, including three grade ones.

She’s on Allaho for trainer Willie Mullins in the featured race of the day, the Champion Chase at 5.25.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Rachael said she’s very grateful to get to work with the top yards.

“I’m just extremely lucky to be involved with the yards I’m involved with.”

“Since I went to Henry de Bromhead’s my career has just reached a whole new level. I’ve been exposed to extremely talented horses trained by a very talented man and it’s taken things to a whole new level for me.”

“I think racing doesn’t allow you to get too carried away. I’ve never really set myself big goals at the start of the season or anything – I just take things day by day and it seems to have worked up to now so we won’t change too much.”

Action at the County Kildare course gets underway at 3.40 this afternoon.