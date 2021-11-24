Blackmore praises bravery of Honeysuckle ahead of Fairyhouse outing

Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle, who is unbeaten in her 12 career starts, will make her seasonal reappearance in Sunday’s Grade 1 Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Honeysuckle has won this race on her first start over the past two seasons.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore will be on board and says Honeysuckle is as brave as they come and is brilliantly trained by Henry De Bromhead.

“She’s just a fantastic mare, she really is.

“She’s always got her head in front even when maybe she wasn’t at her best she still dug deep.

“It’s very hard to find them with a heart as big as hers and Henry’s training method with her has allowed her to be adaptable – you saw what she did in the Champion Hurdle.”