Blackmore to partner Honeysuckle on final outing at Cheltenham

Dual Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle will retire after her final race, in the Close Brothers Mares Hurdle on day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival this afternoon.

The mare has played a big part in taking jockey Rachael Blackmore to the top of the jockey’s class, breaking records along the way.

The Killenaule native is keeping her fingers crossed for a fairy tale finale.

“She ran extremely well – you know both her runs this year I thought she has run very, very well. There’s just been a better one on the day.

“Look, she’s been an incredible mare for me, for my career. I think every jockey dreams of getting linked up with a horse like Honeysuckle and I’m just very lucky that once came along in my career.”

The action at Prestbury Park gets underway at 1.30.

The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is the first race of the day, for which the Willie Mullins-trained Facile Vega is set to go off as favourite.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill is firm favourite among a small field for the renewal of today’s feature race, the Champion Hurdle.

The Arkle is the day’s other Grade One.