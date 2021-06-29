Blackmore: It’s been an incredible few months

Rachael Blackmore has been presented with her award for winning Tipperary’s Greatest sporting moment.

The Killenaule jockey’s success at this year’s Cheltenham won the listener voted award, beating the 2020 Munster Football Final winning Tipp team in the decider.

Blackmore’s success in 2021 continued after Cheltenham, as she would also go on to win the Aintree Grand National, onboard Minella Times.

Speaking to Tipp FM as she accepted her award, Rachael said it has been an unbelievable few months.

“It’s an incredible honour – especially with the list of names that were nominated as well – it’s phenomenal.”

“To get the recognition in your home town is brilliant. I’ve gotten such fantastic support from a whole host of different people. It’s been incredible.”