Blackmore: Final win on Honeysuckle was unforgettable

Rachael Blackmore has been reflecting on what she says was an ‘incredible week’ at Cheltenham.

The Killenaule jockey had two wins at this year’s festival, one win on board ‘Honeysuckle’ and the other on ‘Envoi Allen’.

The win in the Mares Hurdle with Honeysuckle was a special one as it marked the Mares retirement with four wins at Cheltenham.

Speaking on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Rachael said winning that race is something she will never forget.

“It was an incredible week, it really was.

“Tuesday is a day I will never forget, the reception Honeysuckle got was just incredible.

“A lot has gone on this year and there’s just such goodwill behind her.

“She’s got such a following, even in Leopardstown this year at the Dublin Racing Festival, I got cheered on the way to the start, like that just doesn’t happen.

“People have just been so generous with how they’ve supported her.”