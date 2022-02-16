Blackmore confident Minella Times will be right for Aintree

A year ago Rachael Blackmore made history by becoming the first female rider to land the world’s greatest steeplechase.

The Killenaule native is again set to partner Minella Times in the Aintree Grand National.

She’s confident trainer Henry De Bromhead can deliver him to Liverpool in good form despite disappointing performances so far.

“I’ve no doubt Henry will be able to get him back in tip-top shape.

“You’re right, his first two runs haven’t been fantastic this year but he’s in very capable hands to have him there on song.”