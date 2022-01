The first race meeting of 2022 at Clonmel takes place this afternoon.

Seven races are down for decision at Powerstown Park, with the action underway at 12.20.

The feature is the Munster Hurdle at 1.50, with only five horses set to start including entrants from Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Joseph O’Brien.

Rachael Blackmore will be on board the Henry De Bromhead trained Coole Arcade in the Tipperary Handicap Hurdle at 2.25.