Co. Tipperary trainer John Ryan had a brilliant day at Sligo when he saddled 4 winners, bringing his tally for the campaign to twenty-nine since May.

Ryan is planning on running some of his best horses at next week’s Listowel Harvest festival which gets underway on Sunday.

The Templemore trainer says it would mean an awful lot to him to win the feature race, the Kerry National with either Fairyhill Run and Waitnsee, who he hopes will make the cut for the feature race at Listowel.