A hero’s welcome is expected for Rachael Blackmore this afternoon.

After winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup yesterday, the Tipperary woman returns to race in Thurles today.

She’s on board ‘Gentlemansgame’ for Mouse Morris in the Handicap Steeplechase at 4.37pm.

Today’s card in Thurles is the last of the season at the track and gets underway at 2.20pm.

The feature is the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Steeplechase at 4.02pm.