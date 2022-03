There was heartbreak for the Tipperary minor camogie team in the All-Ireland semi-final this afternoon.

Michael Ferncombe’s side were beaten by Cork in Thomastown on a final score of 1-07 to 0-09.

Tipp led 0-06 to 1-02 at half-time but were against the breeze in the second half.

With the teams level going down the stretch, it was an Aoife Healy point that won it for Cork in the 60th minute of the game.

The Rebelettes will now go on to the All-Ireland final to play Galway.