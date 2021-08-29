Heartbreak for Tipperary as Galway win All-Ireland semi-final clash

There was heartbreak for the Tipperary camogie team in Croke Park this afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side lost out to Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on a final score of 1-13 to 0-12.

With two points between the sides late on, a fortuitous Galway goal was the difference.

It’s the fourth consecutive year the Premier have been beaten in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Galway were reduced to 14 players late on when corner back Dervla Higgins was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Tipperary scorers: Cáit Devane 0-06, Orla O’Dwyer 0-02, Grace O’Brien 0-02, Nicole Walsh 0-01, Miriam Campion 0-01.