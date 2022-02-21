Heartbreak for Lions despite O’Dwyer’s third goal of the season

There was heartbreak for Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane Lions side this morning.

They were beaten by Melbourne on a final score of 35-32.

After losing a 22-point lead, Greta Bodey of the Lions had a chance to win the game with a free-kick after the siren but her effort fell short of the line.

Despite the defeat, Tipperary’s O’Dwyer impressed in her 25th appearance with the Brisbane side scoring a goal in the game whilst also recording 18 disposals and 5 tackles.

The loss sees the Lions remain in the playoff spots, currently sitting in 5th place in the table.