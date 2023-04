There was heartbreak for Dylan Slevin at the Dutch Darts Championship last night.

The Borrisokane man was playing World Number 11 Dirk Van Duijvenbode in the second round where the Dutchman won 6-5..

Slevin will rue his missed chances as the 20-year-old missed 13 darts at a double over the 13 legs.

In the deciding leg the Dutchman showed his class checking out 129 to take the victory and knock the Tipp man out.