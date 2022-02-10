Healy & Barron start for Munster’s URC clash with Glasgow

Ben Healy has been named to start at out-half for Munster’s trip to Glasgow tomorrow night in the United Rugby Championship.

The Kilruane man wears the number 10 jersey whilst Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron lines out in the front row.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo starts on the wing, making his 150th appearance for the province, whilst Gavin Coombes returns from International duty to start at 8.

In all, Johann Van Graan has made 8 changes to the side that beat Zebre last time out.

The action gets underway at 8.15pm Friday night.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.