The Harty Cup providing a distraction from Covid for students

The Harty Cup is providing a great outlet for students to get a break from the current school environment.

That’s according to Thurles CBS manager Martin Maher, who’s been speaking after his side secured a semi-final spot over the weekend.

Thurles CBS defeated Cashel Community School in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final in two weeks time with Limerick powerhouse Ardscoil Rís.

Speaking after the win, Maher says the Harty Cup is a brilliant escape to allow students to get out of the classroom and express themselves.

“Oh definitely, it brings some bit of normality back to things and to have that outlet, even just inside in the school wearing masks and trying to keep their distance.

“There’s so many rules and regulations you’re trying to live by to just go out and just express yourself and to have that freedom to go out to a hurling match, it’s huge for these young lads, they’ve had so many disruptions and so many things that have been put off over the last couple of years – it’s just brilliant to have this for them.”

Nenagh CBS have the chance to join Thurles in the final four on Wednesday when they take on De La Salle in Bansha at 1pm in the last quarter-final.

A win for Nenagh would see them take on St. Joseph’s Tulla in the semi-final.