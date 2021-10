There was Tipperary success in the Irish Greyhound Laurels in Cork last night.

Five of the six dogs in the final were Tipperary trained with Kilfeacle based Thomas O’Donovan’s One Time Only taking the first prize of €30,000 in a time of 28.17.

Indeed it was a Tipp 1-2-3 with Skywalker Barry for Tipp Town’s Mark O’Donovan finishing runner up with Thomas O’Donovan’s other runner Epic Hero in 3rd.