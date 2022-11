There’s free entry at both Clonmel and Thurles greyhound meetings this weekend.

A number of venues across the country are offering free entry as part of Greyhound Racing Ireland’s ‘Ag Rásaíocht Le Cheile’.

13 greyhound stadia in all are hosting open nights.

They include Friday nights racing in Clonmel Greyhound Stadium and Saturday nights offering at Thurles Greyhound Stadium.