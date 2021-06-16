Explosive Boy continues to impress

Tipp-trained greyhound Explosive Boy has maintained a sensational run of form by breaking the track record in Tralee.

Fresh from winning the prestigious Larry O’Rourke National Produce Stakes in Clonmel, the dog trained by Moneygall’s Patrick Guilfoyle set the Kingdom track alight on Saturday night.

The dog posted the record-breaking time of 29.22 seconds at the semi-finals of the SIS Race of Champions on Saturday night, with the final to come this weekend.

Explosive Boy has now become one of the favourites for the Irish Greyhound Derby later this year.