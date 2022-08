Further greyhound racing meetings have been postponed due to high temperatures.

Rásaíocht Con Éireann have extended their suspension of action that was in place for today, with it now being in place until Sunday.

This means race meetings across the country wont be going ahead including racing tonight and Sunday in Clonmel and also racing in Thurles on Saturday.

The RCÉ say they will continue to monitor the position from Monday 15th August.