Golden based trainer aims for glory at Breeders’ Cup tonight

There’s Tipperary interest in the Breeders cup in California tonight.

Pearls Galore for Golden based trainer Paddy Twomey competes in the Breeders Cup Mile at Del Mar at 10.20pm Irish time tonight.

Pearls Galore, who’s mounted by Limerick jockey Billy Lee, has finished second in her last two group 1 starts.

Speaking to Dave Keena in California, Paddy Twomey is hoping for a good performance:

“I think the track here will suit her very well, tight track, fast ground and a strong tempo in the race.

“We are drawn in 12 which isn’t ideal, four, five, six, seven would have been nicer.

“She has good gate speed and if she gets it in behind the leaders she should run a very good race.”