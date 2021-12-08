Warm tributes paid to ‘Festy’ Delaney

Tributes are being paid from far and wide following the tragic passing of Toomevara referee Kieran ‘Festy’ Delaney in a road collision.

‘Festy’ was regularly in charge of some of the biggest games in the county, and was in the middle as recently as Sunday for a North Tipp Under 21 semi final between Roscrea and Borris-Ileigh.

Among those to pay tribute today is Ballinahinch clubman and refereeing colleague, Philip Kelly, who said the referee community is “dumbfounded” by the news.

“He was one lovable character let me tell you. He was our current chairman in Tipperary.

“Festy, myself and Mike Murphy – we started out in November 2008. We did the course together – we were the only ones in North Tipperary.

“We started refereeing in 2009 and you’d always have a bond with the ones you start with no matter sport it is – it’s like classmates.

“Festy, Mike and myself – we went along the pathway I suppose down through the years and we all went our different ways in relation to what we achieved and didn’t achieve. One thing about Festy, he was just a legend.

“I’d like to offer condolences to his family. To Lizzy, to Cathal and to Lily. To all his relatives and many friends in the Toomevara GAA club and all his referee colleagues.”