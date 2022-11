It’s a busy day for schools Gaelic Games in Tipperary this afternoon.

Thurles CBS are in the Dean Ryan Cup final against Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís.

That’s the Under 16.5A hurling final and throw-n is at 1.30pm in Nenagh.

Meanwhile, High School Clonmel are in Corn UÍ Mhuirí action today.

In round two of the U19A football grade, they take on Cork’s Coláiste Chriost Rí in Old Parish at 1.30pm.