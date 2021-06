Fixture details have been announced for Tipperary’s Intermediate and Under 16 inter-county clashes this weekend.

After defeat to Derry last weekend, Tipp’s Intermediates face Dublin in the Division 2 League Relegation Final in Banagher at 5pm this Saturday evening.

The following day, Tipperary face Waterford at Clonmel Sportsground at 2pm in the Under 16 A Championship, looking to bounce back after an opening day defeat to Cork.