Tipp hurlers and footballers in action this weekend

The Tipperary Senior Hurling and Football teams get their 2022 campaigns underway this weekend.

Colm Bonnar’s first game as hurling manager takes them to Tralee to face Kerry in the Quarter Finals of the Munster Hurling Cup.

That game is tomorrow at 2pm.

Then on Sunday, David Power’s senior footballers travel to Rathkeale to face Limerick in the McGrath Cup, in a 2pm throw-in.

They’ll follow that up by hosting Kerry at Dr Morris Park on Wednesday night.

Also this weekend Drom-Inch face Newcastle West in the 2021 Munster Senior Camogie semi-finals, just weeks after winning the 2020 provincial crown.

The game at the Drom-Inch GAA grounds throws in tomorrow at 2pm.

On Sunday, Skeheenarinky face their Cork neighbours, Ballygiblin, in the Munster Junior Hurling Final in Mallow at 1.30pm.

In the Harty Cup Quarter Finals tomorrow, Cashel Community School take on Thurles CBS in Boherlahan at 1pm.

We’ll have previews of all the big games on Across The Line this evening from 6pm, including live interviews with Colm Bonnar and David Power.